Jesus Christ is our role model, Gbajabiamila tells Christians at Christmas

…asks Nigerians to imbibe his teachings

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has reminded Christians that Jesus Christ whose birth the world commemorates every December 25 is a role model to all.

He, therefore, asked Christians to imbibe His teachings and also pray for continuous peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The Speaker also urged Nigerian Christians to pray for the country to overcome the myriad of challenges facing her, especially the issue of insecurity.

While rejoicing with Nigerian Christians for marking this year’s Christmas, Gbajabiamila called on them to imbibe the teachings of Jesus Christ, whom he described as a role model to all.

In his Christmas message delivered by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi in a statement on Thursday, Gbajabiamila noted that Nigerians should also use the period to pray for their leaders for God’s guidance.

He said that the occasion calls for sober reflection, noting that Nigerians must be their brothers’ keepers at all times.

Gbajabiamila added that despite their different backgrounds, Nigerians “must work towards achieving the dreams of our founding fathers, who made a lot of sacrifices for us to be one.”

He said the year 2020 came with the Covid-19 challenge but that with prayers and observance of the established protocols, “the country shall overcome it in the end.”

The Speaker wished all Nigerian Christians and other citizens happy celebrations, calling for caution while celebrating.

