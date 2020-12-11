JAMB’s rolls out second edition of NATAP-M Award to promote excellence

In an effort to promote excellence in tertiary institutions, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has increased by 150 per cent, the value of its National Tertiary Admissions’ Performance-Merit Award (NATAP-M Award).

According to him, the second edition of the award, initiated in 2018, will take place on Dec. 17.

The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure in an interview with the Newsmen on Friday in Lagos.

”We are set to hold our 2019 NATAP-M Award which is a yearly ceremony. ”This year’s award is the second edition and it is for the year 2019. “Each of award-winning institution will receive 150 per cent increase as against the N25 million awarded in 2018. ”The 2018 edition was carried out in 2019,” Benjamin said.

According to Benjamin, the award is in five categories namely: the most subscribed institutions by candidates, the most national institution in terms of admission spread and the institution with the highest number of admission of international students.

He listed the other categories as the most improved institution in intake of female students and the most compliant institution in keeping within the guidelines, rules and regulations of admissions.

Benjamin said that the board would continue to support excellence in tertiary institutions to ensure that Nigerians desirous of tertiary education would provided with quality education.

Recall that University of Ilorin, University of Maiduguri, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Rivers State University and Kaduna Polytechnics benefitted from the maiden edition of NATAP-M.