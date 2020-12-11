ITF breaks new ground, produces 4G mobile phones

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Victoria Ojeme

The Director-General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) Sir Joseph Ari, yesterday showcased and presented the indigenous produced a 4D smart mobile cell phone from locally sourced materials.

Sir Ari, made the presentation at the opening of the Physical/Virtual 12th National Council on Industry, Trade and Investment.

Ari officially presented five phones to Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the state minister, Amb. Mariam Katagum at the 12th council meeting.

He said together with its trainees from its Model Skill Training Centre located in Abuja, it was able to produce its first 4D cell phones with all the components obtainable in any mobile unit.

The phone has an inscription on the package which reads thus “ITF Mobile Developing the Nation Human Race Source’’ “Proudly Nigeria’’.

He said the fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

He added that the two ministers and Permanent of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Ministers of Communications and Digital Economy would be presented phones too.

Ari noted that the model skill centre went into collaboration with the Institute of Technical Education and Services, Singapore which focused on modular form of training.

He further said that the institute collaborated with ITF in five trade areas namely, mechatronics and autotronichs, computer networking, ICT, facility management and culinary.

He said it had produced many trainees from the collaboration and just concluded the training of the staff from Local Content Board and over 400 staff of the Nigerian Army.

“Each of the trade areas consist of eight modules, but even if a trainee attends the first and second module such a trainee is set for the World of wealth experience,’’ he said.

According to him, it is working in tandem with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to ensure that all the products are produced according to standard.

“This is in line with the Federal Government policy of Executive Order 5. I present the phone for onward submission to the President,” he said.

ITF is a parastatal under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, established in 1971 to promote and encourage the development and acquisition of industrial and commercial skills required in various industries across the nation.

The ITF provides direct training, vocational and apprentice training in various trades.

In his presentation, Special Assistant to the Vice President on MSMEs, Mr Tola Johnson has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Survival Fund scheme has over 300,000 direct beneficiaries paid so far, amounting to close to N10 billion.

He said, The MSMEs survival fund scheme is a conditional grant to support vulnerable MSMEs in meeting their payroll obligations and safeguard jobs in the sector to cushion effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scheme is expected to save at least 1.3 million jobs across the country and specifically impact on over 35,000 individuals per state.

“As we speak, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) is currently ramping up registration of new business names (250,000) for free to the MSMEs.

“By the end of December, we would have paid up 500,000 beneficiaries. It also means that we would have saved up to half a million jobs by December 2020 and will be on track to save additional 1.2 million by the end of the scheme,’’ the aide said.

According to him, 41,726 businesses have benefited from the payroll support track, accounting for over 238,868 staff who have benefited.

