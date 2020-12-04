Itamarun community to benefit from Lagos Rotary’s empowerment scheme

Kindly Share This Story:

By Moses Nosike

Rotary Club of Lagos has announced plans to build a primary school for the people of Itamarun community in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, as part of the organisation’s intervention initiative in the area of education, in the coastal community.

The President of the Club, Rotarian Dare Adeyeri, who made this disclosure at the Annual President’s and Fundraising Dinner of the organisation, held in Lagos, recently, explained that the plan was in tune with the organisation’s mission of bringing smiles to the faces of the less privileged in the society.

He stated further that the choice of Itamarun was informed by the obvious lack of such facility in the community.

Rotarian Adeyeri added that the fund-raising event, being organised by the organisation, was a way of putting resources together by members, to enable the organisation achieve the goal of getting the primary school put up in the community, as quickly as possible.

Besides, he added, the planned primary school was one of the projects the organisation had lined up for the year, with the aim of alleviating the suffering of people living in its operating environment.

“Early in the year, we lined up 24 projects for execution this year, and building a primary school for the Itamarun community is one of such projects.

“So far, 23 out of the 24 projects have been accomplished. What we have left now is the Itamarun primary school, and that is why we are organising this fund-raising to enable us achieve that,” he added.

Rotarian Adeyeri also stated besides the proposed project, the organisation had, in the past few years, carried out others, including erection of six street light, clearing of the major gutters in the community to prevent flooding, provision of delivery kits for expectant mothers, and the donation of a palm kernel crusher, among others for the community.

While commending Rotary Club of Lagos for their efforts at putting smiles on the faces of the people, the District Governor, Rotarian Bola Oyebade, stated that since it was becoming increasingly impossible for government alone to meet the needs of the people, it had become imperative for organisations, such as Rotary to intervene.

He expressed the belief that the proposed school would go a long way in meeting the educational needs of this obviously-disadvantaged coastal community.

