Isoko Professionals Association calls for peace in Igbide-Emede crisis

The Isoko Professionals Association (TIPA), a non-partisan group made up of professionals in various fields of endeavour from Isoko North and South in Delta State has called on the two warring Isoko communities of Igbide and Emede to immediately end the carnage and embrace peace.

The association made the call through its President, Deacon Martins Ugbegwo, who described the recent destruction of lives and properties in the two communities as unfortunate and unacceptable.

“As a stakeholder in the Isoko project, the association condemns the wanton violence being unleashed on each other by two brother-communities and calls for immediate ceasefire and embrace constructive dialogue, which will restore lasting peace in the communities,” Ugbegwo said.

He called on the authorities to bring the hoodlums, who have brought the Isoko nation to the news for the wrong reasons, to book in order to serve as a deterrent to others that may be nursing a similar idea.

Deacon Ugbegwo also appealed to the authorities to quickly rise up to the challenge and ensure that no stone is left unturned in restoring peace and order while ensuring that justice prevails in the land.

Isoko Professionals Association also lauded the decision of the Isoko South Local Government to declare a 24-hour curfew in the meantime, emphasising that what should be of paramount interest to every Isoko indigene at the moment is the development of the two local governments and not bloodletting.

