Breaking News
Translate

Ishaku lauds Rotary International for its contribution to Polio eradication

On 6:52 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has showered encomium on Rotary International for its selfless service and humanitarian gestures toward the fight against wild polio in the country.

Ishaku, who spoke at an induction ceremony of its chapter in Jalingo, the state capital, said the success story of Nigeria against polio would not be complete without reference to the input of Rotary International.

READ ALSO: Polio-free status: Let’s sustain immunization, Bill Gates tells Nigeria

He explained that he had overtime monitored the contributions of Rotary in the fight against polio and affirmed that it took a lot of sensitization and investment of resources on the part of the humanitarian club to rid the nation from the scourge of polio.

He also used the occasion to reel out his achievements in office since 2015, which in turn earned him a humanitarian award from the local chapter of Rotary.

Ishaku informed the forum that his administration had invested a lot of resources to make life better for residents of the state.

Vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!