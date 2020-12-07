Ishaku lauds Rotary International for its contribution to Polio eradication

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji

The governor of Taraba state, Darius Ishaku, has showered encomium on Rotary International for its selfless service and humanitarian gestures toward the fight against wild polio in the country.

Ishaku, who spoke at an induction ceremony of its chapter in Jalingo, the state capital, said the success story of Nigeria against polio would not be complete without reference to the input of Rotary International.

He explained that he had overtime monitored the contributions of Rotary in the fight against polio and affirmed that it took a lot of sensitization and investment of resources on the part of the humanitarian club to rid the nation from the scourge of polio.

He also used the occasion to reel out his achievements in office since 2015, which in turn earned him a humanitarian award from the local chapter of Rotary.

Ishaku informed the forum that his administration had invested a lot of resources to make life better for residents of the state.

