Investment firm set to unveil 10 new subsidiaries

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Teni, Fireboy, Oxlade others storm Uyo for Company’s dinner

By Cynthia Alo

Brisk Capital Investment has said it is set to establish 10 new subsidiaries in Transport and logistics, agriculture, interior design, digital marketing, health and wellness, food production among other Industries.

According to the firm, the formal launch will take place in Akwa Ibom on 11th of December 2020, as Teni, Fireboy, Oxlade among others land Uyo for the company’s dinner party.

Also read:

Speaking on the launch, a managing partner of the firm, Mr Dominic Joshua, explained that the event is well thought out to primarily unveil the company’s business plan for the year 2021 with investors and to also give customers and host community a deserving Yuletide.

This, he said, is to unwind the stress of a long year as they prepare to shoot for a more profitable new year.

“We want to unwind as well unfold our strategic plans for 2021, of course, we expanding into different industries, this year has been so rough to everyone, but we remain suspicious that coming year will be better to recover all we lost, God’s willing, our aim is to help the government boost the economy,” he affirmed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: