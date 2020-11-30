Insurgency: Northern elders express solidarity with Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

…call on international community to support Nigeria in fight against terrorism

The Northern Elders’ Council (NEC) has expressed solidarity with President Muhammadu Buhari and expressed confidence in his ability to effectively halt the remnants of terrorists in the country following the killing of farmworkers in Borno State.

The group, in a statement signed by its Assistant General Secretary, Dr Adama Kabiru, on Wednesday, described the killing as “barbaric, repulsive, inexcusable, depraved and deserving of the harshest consequences possible”.

ALSO READ: Court remands mechanic over alleged culpable homicide

The NEC said persons or groups gloating over the sad incident as a way of deriding President Buhari is tacitly encouraging Boko Haram to kill more.

According to the council, the sad incident should instead serve as a wake-up call to all relevant stakeholders irrespective of pecuniary differences to support the military.

The group, however, urged the international community to support Nigeria in way of cutting off the terrorists’ access to funding and arms.

The NEC further appealed to countries that have placed an embargo on the sales of arms to Nigeria to have a rethink.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: