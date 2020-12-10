Inspector who killed Keke rider to be dismissed, charged for murder — Rivers CP

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan, says the Police Inspector who shot dead a Keke rider at dawn Thursday in Port Harcourt, faces dismissal and prosecution.

CP Mukan in a statement through Rivers Command’s Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the command “was greeted this morning with the sad and unfortunate incident at Rukpokwu Junction, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.”

Mukan confirmed that “The incident attracted reaction from the Keke Drivers’ Union but was however immediately contained by our men deployed to the area.

“The Command condemns the dastardly incident and ordered immediate commencement of the Inspector’s Orderly Room Trial, who is currently being tried, will be dismissed and charged to court immediately for murder.

“We equally extend heartfelt condolences of the Inspector-General of Police and the Command to families of the deceased and the Keke Drivers’ Union, as we will do all in our powers to ensure the interest of justice is served in the circumstance.

“We appeal to all aggrieved to maintain restraint and allow the law to take its full course. Affected areas have been stabilized, security beefed up at the Rumuokoro Police Station to forestall any breakdown of Law and Order.

“Accordingly, calm has been restored and business activities resumed, while the situation remains under close monitoring.”

