Insecurity: Tinubu visits Zulum, says we must defeat evil-doers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has visited Governor Babagana Zulum in Maiduguri, calling on the military to change its strategy against Boko Haram insurgents.

Tinubu, who was on sympathy visit to the governor over the killing of farmers by Boko Haram insurgents, lamented that under insurgency governance would hardly excel.

According to him, “We have been on this (Boko Haram) for some time, we have seen the reaction of the Federal Government, and we have seen the reaction of the Armed Forces. This is no longer a conventional warfare; this is more tactical, more crude.

In such situation what we do is to re-plan our strategy. We have seen the Governor’s life being threatened more than one occasion in an effort to eliminate him. But Allah is mighty. He has protected and will continue to protect you.

“You can’t concentrate, become innovative and excel if you have to make educational development in fear. We saw people who have endured so much agony, denial, brutality decided to run to their farms to develop means of livelihood not only for themselves but for all of us. At the end, they were slaughtered. That is not religion, it is not in our religion (Islam), it is not in Christianity either. It is an act of wickedness. I want His Excellency and members of the state executive to see this visit not as a condolence only, not sympathy only, but as a solidarity and commitment that we must defeat all evil doers.”

The APC leader commended Governor Zulum’s commitment to the security of the lives of the citizens, saying “Professor Zulum is a man of courage, brilliance, talented plus great character. It is a different thing for one to be talented, and another to have character. Zulum is a man who is talented, combined with great character and courageously takes the responsibility of governance without looking back. I respect the Governor, he has so much courage and strong determination. He has been consistent, his voice is loud, he is the man of peace, stability and safety of lives and properties of not only people of Borno but the entire country.”

READ ALSO:

“We have to remove these unemployed youths from the streets, from been available for evil doers for recruitment. Don’t tell me they are illiterates, anybody that can operate Keke Napep (tricycle) and do little repairs, anybody that can hold guns, dismantle guns and service it is no more an illiterate”.

Responding, Governor Zulum, appreciated what he said was a special visit by the national leader of the APC.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to doing whatever it could towards protecting the lives and properties of Borno people.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: