Insecurity: Senate focuses on decentralising Nigeria’s security architecture — Spokesperson

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The spokesperson of the Senate, Dr Basiru Ajibola has reiterated that the senate is working on decentralizing security apparatus to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.

He also commended the Federal Government for securing the release of kidnapped Secondary school students at Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State irrespective of terms used to negotiate their release.

Senator Ajibola disclosed this at the weekend during the distribution of business grants and empowerment equipment to residents of his Senatorial District held at Adenle Secondary School, Ayetoro, Osogbo, Osun State.

He said the concern of the Senate is not just preventing future kidnap of students in large numbers, but to ensure that the whole country is adequately secured through decentralisation of security architecture.

“We are working seriously on the issue of security and if you notice the senate was very proactive in addressing the kidnap of Kankara. We commend the government for ensuring that the boys are released. The Senate is still looking closely at the issue of security particularly decentralisation of the architecture in Nigeria to ensure the country is properly secured,” he said.

Also read:

Speaking on the objective of the empowerment programme, the Senate Spokesperson said it become imperative to empower the people to become self-reliant because of the dire state of the nation’s economy and the reality of survival facing the people.

“The aim of empowering our people is borne out of the dire state of the economy and the attendant strain and the need for the people to be able to fend for themselves without recourse to begging or waiting on the government and political office holders for handouts.

It is also to make our people be self-reliant and encourage productivity which will contribute to the growth of National Gross Domestic Products while the effort will also allow for rural development both in the capital and human resources. It is also to complement efforts of the Government at achieving good standards of living for the people and most importantly, to safeguard and ensure human dignity by engaging in productive activities.

As you might have known, and this is unequivocal, the people of Osun Central are known to be very industrious, accommodating, brilliant and well informed, these attributes would assist at maximizing the utilization of these items being distributed today.

“The state of Global economy at present is worrisome and Nigeria is not exempted, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic still lingers and the world economy is in a limbo thus there is the urgent need to empower our people to now diversify in line with current realities for continuous sustainability. This programme is part of project intervention which I facilitated as Senator representing Osun Central. The first phase of the programme had 100 participants in the area of cooperative, ICT and entrepreneurship which was attended by the constituents.

Today’s programme is for empowerment and empowerment tools will be given to some businesses which include grinding machines, hairdryer, motorcycle and deep freezers but aside the zonal empowerment I did trade support initiative for traders across my constituency. This is an avenue for me to give the account of stewardship of what I have done in 1 year and 6months as a senator.

“I have facilitated the construction of seven schools, five of the schools are under the Universal Basic Education Commission and two under the office of Sustainable Development Goals. The schools located in Osogbo, Iragbiji, Ifedayo, Boluwaduro Local Government Areas among others. We have also given a scholarship to students across the district. For the Zonal Intervention Programme, there are about 200 beneficiaries, while the trade support initiative has about 400 are beneficiaries,” the Senator added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: