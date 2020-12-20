Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Peeved by the rising wave of insecurity across the country, Director General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum PGF, Salihu Moh. Lukman has tasked the Ministers of Defence, Police and Interior to revisit the manifesto of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC in order to guide them in taking policy decisions.

Delivering a lecture at the 2020 Annual Conference of the APC Press Corps in Abuja, Lukman said it is important to continue to use the issue of insecurity as a reference point in the discussion of political contest in Nigeria.

“To what extent have we taken steps to implement provisions of our manifesto on issues of security? No question, our elected leaders and representatives have remarkably taken some initiatives.

“Are those initiatives consistent with provisions of our manifesto? Closer scrutiny will show that a major gap exists in the area of accountability and delivery by our respective security services.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two for gang raping 19 yr old in Ogun

“This is an area that our party manifesto was very clear, and we need to begin to initiate and speed up implementation”, he stated.

Lukman in his lead presentation titled, ‘Political Contestation in Nigeria: Challenges of Benchmarking Party Manifesto’, recalled six proposals in the APC manifesto which deals with security.

The proposals as contained in the party manifesto include creating a Federal Anti-Terrerism Agency FATA, with properly trained and professional staff combining elements of both Police and the State Security Service, which would be fully accountable to the National Assembly to conduct anti-terrorism and counter insurgency operations.

Others are to “develop, promote and implement a public accountability framework to enhance the operational autonomy and efficiency of the military, police and other security agencies in the discharge of their constitutional mandates.

“Develop the oversight of local policing, including the nomination of the State Police Commissioner and management of the prison service to the state.

“Establish a Federal Police Complaints Authority and Ombudsman to provide a transparent process for ordinary Nigerians to raise complaints over police conduct.

“Promote peaceful and harmonious coexistence by ensuring that Nigerians are free to live, work and worship in any part of the country without let or hindrance and introduce legislation to outlaw inflammatory hate speech.

“Protect the country against external aggression and enhance our national security through stricter control of our borders while maintaining strong, close and beneficial relationship with our neighbours and other countries”..

Lukman said without claiming to be a security expert, the proposals would appear to be very much needed, but that it is possible that the Ministers of Defence, Police Affairs and Interior, may not have reviewed provisions of this section of the party’s manifesto in developing initiatives being implemented.

“Or, if they did, they may have stepped down implementation of initiatives bordering on this, which may require strengthened legal and institutional frameworks.

“We need to appeal to our Ministers to revisit this provision of our manifesto and develop complementary initiatives. Without any contemplation, any discerning mind would appreciate that FATA and Federal Police Complaints Authority and Ombudsman are still very much needed.

“In fact, Federal Police Complaints Authority and Ombudsman would have effectively pre-empted any EndSARS protest in this country with all the attendant loss of lives and property. The issue of improving on our intelligence services would have been addressed and safe schools’ initiatives would have been more effectively implemented”, the PGF DG stated.

Lukman also charged the APC leadership to stop giving oxygen to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, saying it must refuse to fall into the temptation of joining the PDP to politicise the nation’s security challenge.

“At another level, there was a purported statement credited to Mr. Yekini Nabena, our former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, calling on security agencies to investigate a North West Governor allegedly linked to ‘banditry, abduction and other violent crimes in the zone’.

“I hope that such a statement is a fabrication. It certainly wouldn’t have represented the position of our party’s Caretaker Committee, our leaders or even our members.

“It was embarrassing and we must appeal to all our leaders and members not to join the PDP’s attempt to politicise our national security challenges.

“These are some of the wrong steps that give political oxygen to the PDP. As a governing party, rather than coming with claims that are just cheap political propaganda, we should be more focused in strengthening the capacity of our governments to effectively respond to challenges”, he counselled.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: