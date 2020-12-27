Insecurity: Recall Ex-service men, 50 civilians from 774 LGAs to join forces with JTFs, says Northern Group

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Apparently worried by the waves of insecurity in the region, an arewa group, Northern Reform Organization, NRO has called for the recalling of Ex-servicemen to join forces with the Joint Task Forces, JTFs to as a matter of urgency address the ugly trend in the region squarely.

This was also as it calls for the engaging of 50 civilians each from the 774 local government areas of the country for further integrated into the task forces.

The Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the group, Ado Muhammad made the call while addressing newsmen over the weekend in Kano.

Also read:

Muhammad also called for thorough screening of the persons to avoid infiltration and the aim defeated.

“Ex security personnel should be recalled and Integrated into Civilian JTFs which itself must be constituted by members carefully screened to avoid infiltration.

“The Civilian Joint Task Forces, JTFs should be modified to include screened ex-security personnel and at least 50 civilians from each ward of the 774 local government areas in the country.

“Criminality has become a permanent feature in Northern Nigeria. Religious communal conflicts, Boko Haram insurgency, herdsmen/farmers crisis, child abduction and trafficking, as well as drug abuse, have combined to make the north, in the words of His Eminence Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar III, the most unsafe place to live in Nigeria. In flashpoint areas like Zabarmari, Borno State, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, others.

“NRO has been following recent events in Nigerian politics particularly with regards to the mindless killings at Zabarmari in Borno State and many other atrocities the mass abduction of more than 300 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

“Current waves of insecurity cannot be totally dissociated with youth restiveness caused by hard economic realities. To this end, all governments should hasten to facilitate industrialization and agricultural rebirth.

“The lingering insecurity and criminality in Northern Nigeria should be addressed squarely. The government needs to take up its responsibilities and strive to deliver good governance and guarantee the security of life and properties of the citizenry,” Muhammad stated.

In a related development, a religious group, Jama’atut Tajdidil Islamy has also engaged religious leaders across the 19 Northern states with a view to finding a lasting solution to social and Security Challenges in the region.

This is coming on the heels of waves of insecurity that have continued to bedevil the region. The National President, Sheikh Abubakar Mujahid said the religious leaders have a role to play to mediate and address the conflict between warring parties before it escalates or degenerated. In his words, “the religious leaders are the ones in the communities with the people, if they understand these things that we are discussing now and understand the steps to check crisis, they would be able to mediate between warring parties or groups before it escalates,” the National President, Mujahid stated. Earlier, Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani represented by SP Haruna Abdulkadir said security is business of all and should not be left to the security agencies alone.

Kindly Share This Story: