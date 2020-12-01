Insecurity: Ortom urges FRSC, BIRS to register vehicles in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BRIS) to register all vehicles as a means of addressing the security challenges confronting the state.

Ortom made the call during the flag-off of the FRSC 2020 ‘ember months’ campaigns on Tuesday in Makurdi.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr Alexander Shapera, observed that some criminals were using unregistered vehicles to commit crimes in the state.

According to him, criminals are taking advantage of the inability of FRSC and BRIS to register all vehicles in the state to commit crime.

He said that the FRSC had been playing a very significant role in the security architecture of the country, especially through its National Vehicle Identification Scheme’s database.

“This scheme is meant to keep records of all vehicles in Nigeria and their owners after proper registration, including assigning number plates,’’ he said.

The governor said that his administration’s resolve to build and donate two office structures at Wannue and Daudu was one of its ways of supporting the corps in the state.

In his address, the Zonal Commanding Officer, FRSC Zone 4 headquarters, Jos, Assistant Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, said ensuring safety of motorists on the roads was a collective responsibility.

Olagunju, who was represented by the state Sector Commander, Aliyu Baba, said the action or inaction of the people might affect others on the road, adding that all road users must, therefore, be cautious.

He said that the corps had commenced the process of implementing penalty points on erring motorists.

In his remarks, the Deputy Corps Commander, FRSC, Mohammed Suleiman commended the governor for the building and donation of two offices to the corps in the state.

He disclosed that a total of 1,660 persons were involved in road traffic crash in 2019, with 161 dead and 851 injured.

