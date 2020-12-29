INSECURITY: Onuesoke knocks Itsey Sagay on call for Nigerians to bear arms 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Tuesday said though the security situation in the country was pathetic and scary, there were better available options of improving security instead of the call for the Federal Government to allow Nigerians bear arms to protect themselves due to the worsening security situation in the country.

Onuesoke who was reacting to a statement credit to the Chairman Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, said; “unfortunately the security situation in the country is pathetic and very scary because the Buhari-led government has failed on its duty to secure the lives and properties of the people.

Also read:

“That Nigerians can no longer sleep with both eyes closed goes to tell how terrible the situation is. I think there are better available options that can be employed to improve the situation of things. Prof. Itse Sagay’s advice to the federal government is the self-denial of the sad reality on the ground and an attempt to shift the goal post because he is in bed with the government of the day under whose watch the people are becoming a refugee in their country.

“The government of the day has continued to renege on its obligation to fulfil its part of the social contract with the people”, arguing that “allowing individuals to take up arms as a means to protect themselves may result to anarchy, doom and national disaster in a country like ours where there is no adequate database for a proper background check, low level of awareness on mental evaluation and the unpredictable nature of Nigerians faced with so many uncertainties due to failure on the part of the APC/Buhari-led government.

“With dwindling economic fortunes, hunger and increasing uncertainty in the land, allowing Nigerians to bears arms to defend themselves may just be the beginning of the end as this could lead to unnecessary bloodletting, reprisal attack, carnage and killing-spree because the majority of the people are angry and would be looking for every opportunity to let loose, which may result in an even worse scenario like we used to have in the United State”.

He, however, posited that restructuring and a declaration of national emergency on security was the way forward “if the government is sincere in its effort to address the challenges of insecurity currently threatening the very foundation of this country.

“The way forward is restructuring and a rejig of the security architecture of the country, improved welfare packages for our security personnel, heavy investment on modern security gadget and equipment to boost the morale of the security personnel in combating criminal activities and a declaration of national emergency on security across the country”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: