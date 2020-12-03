Insecurity: Nigeria leaders have abandoned path of truth — Ortom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state Thursday said Nigeria has been plunged into several security, socio-economic challenges because those entrusted with the leadership of the country have abandoned the path of truth, equity, fairness and justice.

He said Nigeria was not getting it right on all fronts because greed and sentiments had taken the centre stage in the affairs of the country leaving the people impoverished amid worsening security challenges.

The Governor who spoke when he played host to the former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha in Makurdi said there was urgent need for leaders to retrace their steps and do the right thing to move the country forward.

According to the Governor, “with the challenges we are facing at the moment, this is certainly not the time to talk of political parties and politics in this country. Things are certainly not going right in our country let’s not deceive ourselves.

“The World Bank prediction a looming economic crisis in the country and advised that we paid greater attention to the productive sector of our economy. And I advise that we should not treated the advise with levity.

“We must do all we can to ensure that we do not become the poverty capital of the world. Lets get it right for the sake of our children and stop this selective fight against corruption where those who steal billions work the streets free but those who steal chicken are sent to jail.”

Earlier, Senator Okorocha who said he was in the state to condole former Minister of Steel and elder statesman Wantaregh Paul Unongo who lost his wife recently commended Governor Ortom for his forthrightness and development efforts in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

