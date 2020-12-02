Insecurity: Group charges Buhari to intensify efforts to protect citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

…Warns him to act now before it will be too late

By Chris Ochayi

A social political organization known as All Progressives Young Stakeholders, APYS, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to appraise the state of the nation and come up with ways to address the challenges facing the nation before it will be too late.

The National Secretary of the group, Barr Oscar Obi, who disclosed this via a statement issued in Abuja, urged that Buhari must do everything possible to address the insecurity in the country .

Barr. Obi insisted that must not be left for tomorrow but right now, while adding that the government itself must be proactive in tackling issues affecting the people headlong.

He said, ”It is more aggravating that insecurity has now become a signature note of our country around the globe. The unending massacre of innocent men and women in the North, Kidnapping, among others in our country.

“My heart is heavy, and I plead to skip any compliments so I can proceed right away into why I have decided to write you this open letter.

”I should say, first of all, that I am writing not as a member of APC or as one of your supporters, but rather as a Nigerian who is uncomfortable with the current state of things in our country, especially in regard to the security of lives and properties.

“Sir, I believe I do not need to list out all incidents of kidnapping and banditry that have gone on almost unchecked in the last couple of months.

”As the Commander in Chief of the Nigerian armed forces, you should know more than anyone else the harvest of deaths that Nigeria has continued to witness under your leadership.

‘It is bad that the very citizens you pledged to protect are losing their lives to avoidable deaths, but it is even more worrying that you are scarcely doing anything about it.

“As a retired General and former Head of State, Sir, no one should have to remind you that your primary responsibility as the President is the protection of lives and properties of citizens.

”But now that your inaction and the unwillingness to tackle the embarrassing spate of insecurity in the country has become public knowledge, those of us who supported and voted for you have been rendered speechless as we are being touted and called names,” he stated.

He recalled that, as an opposition party then we roundly condemned the PDP government of former President Goodluck Jonathan for what we considered his poor and incompetent management of the Boko Haram debacle.

‘At campaign rallies, we assured Nigerians that once you, a retired General, takes over power, insecurity of whatever kind would become history in Nigeria. The people believed us and voted you into office but it is very painful to see same thing happening not even worsening.

He said that it is painful and heartbroken to see that what we have had, especially since the beginning of your second term in office, is an undisguised incompetence in the management of the security of this country.

”Your Excellency has so embarrassed and insulted those of us who actively supported your political aspirations that we can scarcely walk the streets now without bowing our heads in shame. We must jealously protect the integrity of our party.”

