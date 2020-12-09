Insecurity: Elder Statesmen say President Buhari has outdone previous administration

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has so far outdone his predecessor in the fight against insurgency and criminal elements in the country, according to some respected elder statesmen led by Third Republic Senate President, Ameh Ebute.

This was contained in a communique released at the end of a joint meeting of the Council of Elder Statesmen and Patriotic Elders Council of Nigeria on the state of affairs of the nation under President Buhari on Monday and Tuesday in Abuja.

The group said its emergency meeting became imperative to put issues in proper perspectives in the light of the various conflicting narratives in the public domain capable of setting the country on a path of destruction and disintegration.

Recall that Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State had similarly rated President Buhari above his predecessors in handling state’s security challenges.

Mr Zulum said he based his verdict on the statewide security records on the 27 local government areas since 2011.

And in a communique signed by Senator Ebute and 20 other notable Nigerians, the elder statesmen, after almost 48-hour long deliberation, concluded that President Buhari has demonstrated an unalloyed commitment towards winning the war against terrorism and other acts of criminalities in the country.

The group also hailed the president’s dedication towards setting Nigeria on the path to sustainable growth and development through laudable interventions in critical sectors of the economy as enumerated above.

The council of elders equally saluted the Service Chiefs for their patriotism in the face of conspiracy and campaign of calumny.

The group, however, called on all well-meaning Nigerians regardless of religious and ethnic affiliations to extend support to the present administration by proffering solutions to the challenges in different sectors of the country.

It added that all hands must be on deck in the journey of sustainable growth and development in the country.

Kindly Share This Story: