INSECURITY: Ekiti Elders worry over non-approval of firearms for Amotekun

Ekiti Council of Elders has raised concern over the non approval of fire arms for the Ekiti State Security Network agency also known as Amotekun amid worsening insecurity in the state and the South-West.

In a statement by the President, Prof. Joseph Oluwosanm, General Secretary, Mr. Niyi Ajibulu, and PRO, Dr. Bayo Orire, the elders decried the wave of violence crimes that have persisted in the state, following which they met the Commander of Ekiti Amtekun, Brigadier Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd) to find solution. The council noted that despite the yearning of the South-West people for a joint regional security outfit, “the legal-brick walls thrown by the Federal Government stalled the noble initiative ….

“Of more concern is the non-approval of the firearms for the organization in spite of the proliferation of arms across the country and the ubiquity of bandits that Amotekun will have to contend with”, the statement said.

The council urged the Southwest governors to continue to dialogue with the Federal Government to properly equip the security network. “We wish the governors to dialogue with the Federal government so as to properly equip Amotekun, particularly in the area of firearms”, the statement said.

“The South-West states governments should realize that Amotekun can only succeed in its tasks if it remains community owned and community driven, it is through these that the outfit can be indispensable to other security agencies through intelligence sharing as well as detecting and forestalling crimes”

