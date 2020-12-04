Insecurity: CAS inducts 3 reactivated fighter jets in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigerian Air Air Force (NAF) on Friday inducted three reactivated aircraft in Kano, to enhance its platforms and engagement in the campaign against insurgency and banditry in the country.

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who spoke during the handover of the reactivated L-39ZA aircraft, at the 403 Flying Training School (FTS), Kano, said the platforms would enhance its operations.

Abubakar said the aircraft were reactivated with support of technical partners from the Czech Republic and engineering personnel of the service at the training school.

He said reactivation work on two L-39ZA aircraft were successfully completed while the remaining one would soon be concluded.

The air chief said the service was currently reactivating two Alpha jets at Kainji while one other jet would be reactivated at Ikeja, Lagos State.

The reactivation, he said, would facilitate capacity building of its personnel, save maintenance cost and enhance air support operations in the theatre of operations.

Abubakar said the service prioritised collaboration with technical partners to train its personnel towards effective maintenance of its platforms.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the support to the service, Abubakar reiterated commitment to end insurgency and banditry as well as protect national territorial integrity.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports the CAS also inaugurated the 403 FTS historical gallery at the training facility.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: