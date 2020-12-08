Insecurity: Buhari to address Nigerians Thursday at National Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari will next Thursday address a joint session of the National Assembly on efforts by his government to address the sundry security challenges besetting the country.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the President on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, in a message on her Twitter handle, @Laurestar, she posted on Monday.

The message read, “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020.”

Recall that the House of Representatives had last week Tuesday invited the President to appear on the floor of the Green Chamber to offer explanation on the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The invitation was sequel to a motion of urgent national importance brought by the Borno State caucus over last weekend’s killing of farmers in the state.

The Senate had also in a separate resolution asked the President to sack his service chiefs.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila had last week paid a visit to President Buhari where he hinted that the President agreed to address citizens via the Parliament on the security challenges confronting the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: