INSECURITY: Bandits from Mali trying to enter Nigeria through Saki Border ― Makinde

Kindly Share This Story:

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Tuesday, expressed worry that bandits from Mali are making efforts to get into Nigeria through the Saki international border.

Makinde said this during a visit to the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, where he met with traditional rulers from Oke Ogun Zone.

He noted that various parts of the state and the country will be at risk of attacks if such foreign bandits are allowed entry, Makinde called for vigilance from Saki residents to debar such entry via the Saki border.

He, however, commended the people of Oke-Ogun in quelling banditry as exemplified when bandits operating in Kishi bushes were flushed out.

His words: “Of course, in our locality here, the issue of banditry is also another issue.

READ ALSO:

“For instance, Saki shares an international border and it is more of an international issue because we have bandits all the way from Mali that are trying to cross. Once they gain entrance into anywhere they can operate, they will stay there.

“When we inaugurated Amotekun, you gave us your support. When some bandits went to the bush at Kishi, we were able to flush them out with all the efforts of all of us here.

“So, we want to use this opportunity to say thank you to you all.”

Speaking further, he assured of the commitment of his administration to develop the Oke-Ogun zone and the state at large.

In his response, the Okere of Saki, appreciated the governor and his entourage, stating that the Makinde administration has done many things to make people happy, especially in Saki.

He said: “On Saki Township Road, we are gradually seeing light at the end of the tunnel. The speed at which the project is being done is commendable. Really speaking, in the Oke Ogun axis of the state, we have so many things to thank Governor Makinde for.

“Many of our people also asked us to thank you for the way you handled the LAUTECH divorce issue successfully. We have also heard that you are planning to make it a multi-campus institution. We want to beg you that we need two campuses here in Oke Ogun.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: