Insecurity: APC-led government can’t be scored excellent — Gov Sule

Worried by the spate of insecurity in the country, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has taken a swipe at the APC led administration saying that he can’t score the current governnent ”excellent” especially in the area of insecurity.

Governor Sule, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, made his feelings known when he appeared on a Channels television interview.

According to Governor Sule, “Nigeria is about to become a failed state” stating that such statement was not new in democratic Nigeria as “the previous government of former President Goodluck Jonathan was also criticised in the same way”

He recalled that the Financial Times of London had once described Nigeria as a country going backwards economically and plagued with terrorism, illiteracy, poverty, banditry, kidnapping and risks of becoming a failed state if things don’t take a drastic turn.