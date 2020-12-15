Insecurity: Akwa Ibom police ban use of shields in tricycles, fireworks

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

As part of efforts to check criminal activities throughout the yuletide, the Akwa Ibom State Police command has banned the use of black leader shields in tricycles a.k.a Keke Napep, and fireworks.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon who announced this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo, added that all tricycle riders henceforth must put their inner lights from 7p.m to enable security operatives and members of the public see those inside their Keke.

MacDon disclosed that the command has been inundated with reports of criminal activities such as car snatching and robberies.

He said the Police and other Security agencies in the state could not fold their hands and watch hoodlums have a field day without taking steps to maintain law and order.

His words, “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is inundated with reports of some criminal elements involved in car snatching, robberies and other heinous crimes within Uyo metropolis and some other parts of the state, leaving the people dispossessed and in trepidation, a trend that is totally unacceptable.

“The Police and other Security agencies cannot fold their hands and watch hoodlums have a field day without taking steps to maintain law and order.

“Hence, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme has deployed additional Personnel for the Joint Task Force, initiated by His Excellency the Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel to provide watertight security within Uyo Metropolis and other parts of the State to stem the tide of criminal activities and restore normalcy.

” To further strengthen emplaced strategies, the Command CP has ordered a ban on the use of the black Leather Shield used by the sides of Keke Napep, intended to prevent water during rainfall, which is now being used by unscrupulous elements to conceal victims of robbery, abduction, one chance and other heinous crimes.

“The CP further notes that henceforth, all riders of Keke Napep are to put on their inner lights from 7pm to enable security operatives and members of the public see those inside the Keke. As celebrations during the yuletide gathers momentum, and for a hitch-free celebration, the CP has further ban the use of fireworks and Knockouts around the State”

The PPRO assured that the CP has issued clear directives and taken drastic steps on the current turn of events and warned those perpetrating the crimes to desist forthwith or quickly leave the State or be willing to bear the imminent waterloo that awaits them.

He said the Command was craving the indulgence of all members of the public especially Akwa Ibom citizens to avail the Police and other security agencies with credible information at all times to help them in continue to make the state safe.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: