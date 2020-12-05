Insecurity: Adopt other strategies to end killings , Gov Sule tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

THE Governor of Nasarawa Stata, Abdullahi Sule, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to consider adoption of other options that would bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency in the North, general insecurity in other parts of the country.

Governor Sule spoke when he led a delegation from the state, on a condolence visit to the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, over the recent killing of farmers in Zabarmani, on Saturday.

According to Governor Sule, “hence several options at winning the war against the insurgency in the North East is defying solutions, it’s time to start thinking differently, especially having tried several options before, which are yet to resolve the lingering insurgency”

He stressed that there is no problem looking at other options so that the country can solve the insurgency once and for all.

Abdullahi Sule regretted that in this era, some people can engage in such barbaric act such as what has happened in Zabarmani, where innocent lives were lost.

“Today we are here to commiserate with the government and the entire people of Borno State, for what you are going through. In Nasarawa State, our concerns are constantly with the people of Borno State,” the governor stated..

While nothing that peace and progress will not come to a place where there is no peace, the governor prayed God to restore peace to the people of Borno State and used the occasion to commend his Borno State counterpart, for the progress so far recorded in the state, in spite of the challenges posed by the Boko Haram insurgency.

“It’s saddening each time a life was lost, but we have seen some progress. For that reason, we have not lost hope,” Sule said.

Responding, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, expressed deep appreciation over the visit to comiserate and sympathize with the government and people of Borno State, over the killing of farmers on their farmlands.

According to Prof. Zulum, the visit by the Governor of Nasarawa State, will further strengthen the already existing relationship between the two states, maintaining that the visit has also shown a degree of fraternity between Borno and Nasarawa States.

“We shall remain committed to this noble cause of fostering relationship between the two states, ” Zulum declared

Accompanying governor Sule were, the immediate past governor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-makura, Senator John Damboyi, Director General, A. A Sule campaign organization, the Emir of Lafia, HRH Justice Sidi Bage and the Emir of Keffi, HRH Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Usman Yamusa III

Kindly Share This Story: