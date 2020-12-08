Inner Wheel graduates 250 in adult literacy programme

Kindly Share This Story:

No fewer than 250 adults have graduated from a three-month adult literacy programme organised by the Inner Wheel District 912, Nigeria, for Lagos and Ogun states’ residents.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the club, Mrs Ronke Solomon, said the club embarked on adult literacy education to bring meaningful development to participants and the society at large.

She said: “We are happy that learners were ready to learn. They were so determined to learn.

“Their attitude helped us achieve this mission. Even in the face of the #EndSARS violence, they were still coming to classes.”

Mrs Solomon said the club also trained others in computer knowledge, carpentry, and other skills.

“Many of them were also trained in computer literacy and other skills. We have also gave them the tools needed for their various skills.

“We gave those who learn tailoring, carpentry and information technology skills sewing machines, tools and computer, respectively,” she added.

The graduation ceremony, held on Sunday at the Caleb International School, Ikosi, Lagos, had Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mrs Adefisayo congratulated Inner Wheel for the success of the literacy programme.

Adefisayo said educating a woman is educating the entire nation, hence the club’s initiative was a commendable one and that the state government is not relenting in its efforts to ensure that education reaches all.

She said: “A state that educates its women has educated the nation generally. So, in giving our women education, computer skills, among others, what we have done is that we have expanded their influence and we have also ensured that more are educated in the state.

“This is of extreme importance and we are very proud of what the Inner Wheel is doing.”

One of the beneficiaries of the literacy programme, 77-year-old Mrs Cecilia Abiodu Taiwo, said the urge to learn more gave her the courage to enrol for the programme.

On her part, Director of Lagos State Agency for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Mrs. Oluwakemi Kalesanwo, promised that all participants in the literacy programme will be given opportunity to further their studies at no cost.

Mrs Kalesanwo, who represented by Mr Akin Johnson Oladipo, a director at the agency, said all that needed to be done to assist the participants would be done to ensure they achieve their goals in life.

