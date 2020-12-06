INEC declares PDP’s Odey as winner Cross River North senatorial by-election

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Mrs Akwaji emerges victorious in the State House Assembly polls

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Sunday declared the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Stephen Odey, winner of Saturday’s Cross River north Senatorial by-elections.

While PDP candidate Mrs Maria Akwaji also emerged victorious at the Obudu State Constituency by-elections.

The Collation Officer for the senatorial by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, who announced the result said, the PDP candidate, Dr Stephen Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat other Eight contestants.

According to him, the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Joe Again (SAN) scored 19,165 votes to place second while African Democratic Congress, Mr Gregory Agam came third with 388 votes among others.

“The PDP candidate having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner in line with electoral guidelines, ” he stated.

Also, PDP candidate Mrs Maria Akwaji emerges winner in the Obudu State Constituency by-elections by scoring 32,166 votes to defeat her closest rival, Mr Abor Adaji of APC who scored 3,546 votes.

The Collation Officer, Prof. Abel Ezeoha of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Technology, Ikwo Ebonyi State announced the result after Collation from different polling units.

By this result, she takes over the seat of her husband who died a few months ago as the member representing Obudu State Constituency in House.

According to INEC, Nine Political Parties contested for the senatorial by-election and six for the assembly. The senatorial by-election followed the death of Sen. Rose Oko who died a few months ago in London

In his reaction, a PDP agent, Engr. Thomas Aruku described the party’s victory as well deserved.

“I see the victory as a well deserved because among all the political parties in this election, it was the PDP that crisscrossed the 54 electoral wards. So, to me, we are just reaping the fruit of our labour, ” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

