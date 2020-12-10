INEC arraigns another lecturer for electoral fraud in A’Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Akwa Ibom State has arraigned another lecturer, Professor Ignatius Uduk, for alleged involvement in electoral fraud during the 2019 polls.

Uduk, who was a Collation and Returning Officer for the state House of Assembly election in Essien Udim state constituency during the last general election, is the second lecturer to be arranged by INEC for electoral fraud in the same election.

He was arraigned, yesterday, before a state High Court, Uyo on a three- count charge of abandoning his assigned duties as the Collation and Returning officer of the state House of Assembly election and unlawfully generating scores and entering same in form EC 8E(II), thereby committing an offence punishable under section122 subsection 1 of the electoral act of 2010 as amended.

He was also charged for announcing and circulating fake election results contrary to and punishable under section 123 subsections 4of the electoral act 2010 as amended.

He was also charged for perjury, lying on oath, contrary to section 119, subsection 1 of the criminal code law, of the laws of Akwa Ibom State 2000.

When the matter came up for hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

However, the counsel to the accused, Samuel Ndah, filed application for bail on behalf of his client, which was opposed by the prosection counsel, Kpoobari Sigalo.

Addressing newsmen at the Court premises, the Counsel to INEC, Kpoobari Sigalo said: “Last time we were befóre this court, it issued a bench warrant against the accused. I am very sure that it is because of the bench warrant that he (accused) filed application for bail.

The presiding Judge, Justice Archibong Archibong adjourned the matter till December 14, 2020 for ruling on the bail application.

