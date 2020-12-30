Indigenes move to tackle poor standard of education in Edo North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Lawani Mikairu

Indigenes of Edo North Senatorial zone of Edo State have suggested that collaborative efforts be taken among governments, communities, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs), corporate organisations operating in the region and well meaning individuals to address what many described as a major crisis for thousands of school children in the region.

Speakers who spoke at a town hall webinar conference organised by Etsako Club 81 with the theme: ‘Education, the way forward in 2021 and beyond’ lamented that Afenmailand is face with dire consequences in the near future if nothing is done to urgently arrest the deteriorating standard of education in the region just as they affirmed that thousands of their children either lack basic reading and mathematics skills or are drop outs for various reasons.

Among solutions put forward to halt the dwindling state of education in the areas include ” the establishment of learning centers in communities and towns of the region, provision and upgrade of dilapidated school infrastructure, addressing poverty in rural communities and a reorientation of the value system in the country”.

They therefore called on governments to change attitude toward the development of education and tackle corruption in the sector and urged communities and well meaning indigenes to assist government by adopting a ” child and teachers policy for training in order improve the region human capital development”.

The indigenes also urged the state government to provide quality and retraining of teachers to equip them with the right skills and knowledge as well as making the teaching profession attractive with effective policies and remunerations.

Others are “prioritizing of education funding by the state and local governments, improve technology for learning, strengthening the management of schools and its systems in the region”.

President of Etsako Club 81, Dr. Mahmudu Dako said the region is face ” with little or poor quality teaching personnel, inadequate supervision of academic activities, descript infrastructure, parents lackadaisical attitude to child education and political interference in the running and management of schools”.

Dr. Dako therefore called for supports from well meaning sons and daughters of Afenmailand to join hands with the club and governments to revamp the falling education standard in their homeland.

He added that the future goals of Etsako Club 81 is to equip schools in the region with teaching equipment and well trained and dedicated staff and provide a learning environment to train future leaders for the region among others.

Keynote Speaker and Vice Chancellor of Edo State University, Iyamoh, Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, among others , urged government to establish a teacher training and technical college in Edo north as the region has no such institute for education manpower development at present.

Meanwhile, the President of Afenmai World Congress (AWC), Dr. David Iyalomhe, who spoke from California from the United State of America disclosed that AWC has set aside the sum of N7 million to provide desks and chairs for selected schools in Etsakoland.

Other speakers include the National President of the All Nigerian Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Aslem Izuagie, retired Directors of Education in Edo state, Mrs. Queensly Okhumale and Mr. Stephen Oshoke, US based Mrs. Grace Egbagbe Esq. the Idonigie of South Ibie, HRH Aliu Danesi and Patrick Inobemhe Esq. among others.

