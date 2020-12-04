Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

PRESIDING Justice, Awka Judicial Division of Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Chioma Nwosu- Ihieme, yesterday, urged Nigerians not to lose confidence but continue to believe in the Judiciary because it is the last hope of the common man in spite of the activities of some black legs.

Speaking to newsmen at Ihiala, Anambra State, shortly after the ground breaking ceremony of the Ihiala Bar Centre project, as part of Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Ihiala Branch 3rd Law Week 2020, Justice Nwosu-Ihieme noted that even among the disciples of Jesus Christ, there was Judas. However, she said those who sit in judgement over others must be above board, and called on lawyers in Nigeria and Ihiala in particular, to ensure that whatever they do and say must be things that will promote justice because it is the only way to move forward in Nigeria.

Her words: “No doubt about Nigerians’ seeming loss of confidence in the judiciary because of some of the things happening in the judiciary but I urge them to still believe in the fact that in every 12 there must be a Judas, but that is not enough for them to loose confidence in the judiciary.

“Even among the disciples of Jesus Christ they had Judas, so Nigerians should not lose confidence in the judiciary, it is still the last hope of the common man and we are praying that those of us who sit in judgement over others, like Caesar’s wife, must be above board, that is the key word.

“As lawyers, we are all officers in the temple of justice. Whatever we do, whatever we say, must be things that will promote justice and justice alone, that is the only way to move forward.”

Describing the Ihiala Bar Centre project as historic in the sense that it is the first time such a thing is happening in Ihiala Local Government, Justice Nwosu-Ihieme expressed happiness that it is happening in her time, adding that she look forward to visiting again when the project would have been completed.

“I pray that in some years to come this Bar Centre we are laying its foundation stone today is where lawyers in Ihiala will sit and discuss law and law alone, justice and justice alone, because our God is God of law and justice, it will produce so many senior advocates, judges and justices up to the Supreme Court, that is our wish for the younger ones.”

Chairman of Chairmen of the eight branches of NBA in Anambra State and Chairman of Ihiala Branch, Mr. Vitalis Ihedigbo, in a welcome address, urged lawyers to take concerted steps to upgrade and hone their Information Communication Technology, ICT skills, if they are to remain relevant in the emerging era.

