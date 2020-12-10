In Nigeria, women are disadvantaged, need sound education — Edun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

Executive Director, Grace Schools, comprising both primary and secondary arms, Iyiola Edun has called on Nigerian women to rise beyond the challenges and setbacks set by a patriarchy society.

Speaking recently on the role of women in the society and the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on learning, Mrs Edun added that it was imperative for women to create an enabling environment that will enable them monitor their children.

According to her: “I have had strong women in my life who have provided the platform for me to rise beyond my challenges. My Master’s thesis was on women and how they cope with challenges and life generally. It is important for women to have confidence in themselves.

“Women should strive to be independent and never be a burden on society. In Nigeria being a woman is at a disadvantage because we are referred as second-class citizens already. Women should also endeavor to obtain sound education, which no one can take away from them.

“They need to have the courage and confidence to face life. They should not see themselves as inferior in any way. A lot of women are undergoing stress and they are unable to seek professional counsel and this causes a serious threat to their health.

“Again, women should engage in profitable ventures and gain inspiration to live a fulfilled life“, she added.

On parents especially women setting good examples for their wards, Edun explained that: “The role of women cut across the home and the society.

On the impact of COVID-19, she said, “the investment in ICT has impacted positively on our students as well as our teachers. The role of technology cannot be underestimated in view of its relevance to accelerate the learning process.”

