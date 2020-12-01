Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that market structures in the state would be used to boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state.

The governor spoke through the commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Simon Ebegbulem, in Owerri, while inaugurating a 16 members caretaker committee of the Imo state Amalgamated Market and Allied Traders Association, ISAMATA, with Emmanuel Ezeanochie, as chairman.

The commissioner said that the aim of setting up the ISAMATA, caretaker committee, was to make way for the introduction of the modern reforms for market development and revenue generation.

According to him, “A caretaker committee is to pilot the affairs of this body till the next election. We were aware when they wanted to organize an election it created a lot of tension and caused so many issues.

“The governor said that he did not like what was happening and there is a need to organize the structures so that it will be easier to execute the reforms needed for market development in the state.

“Also, the aim is to drive up our revenue generation capacity. We believe that this leadership will do their best to lay a strong foundation for the development of our markets.

“What the government wants to do is to organize the market and make it conducive so that the people will be productive.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: