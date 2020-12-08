Immigration Recruitment: Officials nab two foreign applicants in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Officials of the Ministry of Interior have arrested two foreigners in Lagos state who attempted to sit for the ongoing entry examination into the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mohammed Manga disclosed this in a preliminary statement issued Monday in Abuja on the conduct of the exercise.

He said; “Reports reaching us show that, at the Ilupeju Centre of the exercise, some officers of the Ministry who were monitoring the CBT exercise, screened out two non- Nigerians, a Cameroonian and Beninoise who attempted to participate in the recruitment test.

“They have therefore been interrogated, profiled and referred to ACG zone A for further action”.

He added that the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on his part made a surprise stop-over in Ondo state to inspect the on-going Computer-Based Aptitude Test for recruitment into the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with a view to having an on-the-spot assessment of the exercise

At the JAMB CBT Centre in Hollaram Educational Centre, Akure, Ondo State, the Minister said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was fully committed to ensuring transperacy in the recruitment process of the Services under the Ministry of Interior

According to him, “with the introduction of the computer-based aptitude test innovation, the era of stampede and pandemonium during recruitment exercises has been completely wiped out”

He stated further that “there is now an assurance of confidence, credibility, equity and integrity in the process on the part of both the examiners and applicants”

According to him, scripts will solely be marked and graded by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, adding that no one would be shortchanged in the exercise as “eagle eyed” officers have been deployed in all centres across the country to monitor the exercise.

Earlier, the Deputy Director, JAMB, Ondo State, Mr. Babatunde Bamisaye Benjamin commended the innovation introduced by the present Administration in the recruitment exercise of the Services under the Ministry of Interior.

While noting that COVID-19 guidelines and protocol were closely observed as advised by relevant authorities, he added that with the involvement of the examination body, credibility is assured for the exercise which has been divided into three segments of 750 candidates made up of 250 candidates per session.

Also speaking, one of the candidates, Mr Akimoladun Tolulope, applauded the innovation introduced by the President Buhari administration expressing optimism that it would enhance merit in the recruitment process.

Vanguard News Nigeria

