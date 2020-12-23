I’m prepared to help youth create employment – Sankey George

Kindly Share This Story:

….Calls on govt. to create soft loan scheme for youth

By Ebele Orakpo

It is often said that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop and so it is no wonder today in Nigeria that the level of crime and insecurity is at an all-time high because the level of unemployment is unprecedented.

Experts believe that with adequate employment opportunities, crime rate will drastically reduce. In this chat with Vanguard, Sankey Victor George, who only had his SSCE, speaks on his vision and passion for the youth, noting that implementation of soft loan scheme by government is critical to job creation and growth of the GDP.

Excerpts:

On job creation

I believe that graduates of almost all fields of study can be self-employed because these fields of study have the business aspects. Any graduate can create jobs in his field if only he knows his onions. In fact, we should see schooling as part of trading. Assuming that everybody knows the business aspects of his/her field of study, there would not be unemployment. And this is the time for the youth to really discover their potentials.

So many graduates out there can be self-employed but they need advice and encouragement both morally and financially. Few months ago, I encouraged a graduate of French to stop job-hunting and create job for herself and others. I have advised and encouraged many. The lady did not actually know that she could be self-employed but after my interaction with her, she discovered she could actually be self-employed but did not have the financial wherewithal and I think, this is where the government can step in.

What government can do

The government can do pretty much to help the youth create jobs for themselves and others. Most of the graduates need advice and encouragement as I said earlier.

Soft loans

Government at all levels should do what is right to support and encourage self-employment. This, they can do by creating a soft loan scheme to enable the youth set up business ventures. This will contribute to the GDP as these new businesses will pay taxes. I am available to advise and encourage these young people too. Government should also make available to the youth all they need to create jobs. Policies that would encourage job creation should be formulated and implemented by government. I would also want a change of mindset in society in the way we depend on certificates/theoretical aspect of learning instead of on practical aspects. We must consider what each person can offer and not just on his certificate.

I want to use this medium to call on government at all levels to make it easy for the youth to source for funds to set up small scale businesses.

Still on the issue of graduate employment, a graduate of Biochemistry or Microbiology can also be self-employed. On this, I would like the government to license the young graduates to operate or open what I call a sub-unit hospital or sanatorium. For this to work, a certified medical doctor in the employ of the Federal Government should carry out what I call capacity and competency test on graduates that intend to operate in the sub-unit hospitals.

READ ALSO:

This same medical doctor should be the one to license those who pass the competency test. If this is allowed, it will reduce the number of cases brought to the general and teaching hospitals. More critical cases should be referred to the major hospitals. Government will definitely benefit because these young employed graduates will pay their taxes.

Educational institutions

Government at all levels should also make effort to equip and strengthen our educational institutions so that those graduating from the educational system can see the world in different ways and also be able to contribute their quota to the development of the nation.

A graduate of French for instance, can go into writing and can translate books from English to French language or from French to English. Almost all schools teach French language and most writers write in English so a French graduate can ask for permission from authors and translate their books to the French language. This is applicable to other popular languages as well. Many graduates are languishing in abject poverty but let this serve as eye opener to them.

On illegal refineries in Niger-Delta

I have heard about government destroying so-called illegal refineries in the Niger-Delta and yet, our refineries are not working. Why not legalize the so-called illegal or sub-standard refineries and allow them go into full operation? They will create jobs and become employers of labour.

I think the wise thing to do is to bring these illegal refiners together and issue them licence to legally operate and contribute their quota to nation-building.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: