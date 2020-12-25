Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has promised a handsome reward to any informant that could lead security agencies to hideouts and training ground of cultists in the state.

Umahi made the remark in a Christmas message issued on Friday in Abakaliki.

He said that the reward became necessary as the state declared war against cultism and banditry.

He added that the measure “is in a bid to ensure a safer environment for residents of the state’’.

The governor said that his administration was aware of the spate of insecurity in many states

“Ebonyi is not spared in the past few weeks.

“We as a people, have declared war against cultism and banditry in the state.

“We will offer a reward to anybody that leads us to where any cultist and their members are camping.

“We will give a handsome reward to any informant and the source of our information will be well protected while the reward will also be done in secret,’’ Umahi stated.

On Christmas celebration, the governor implored Nigerians to celebrate in peace and show kindness to their neighbours, the downtrodden, widows and the sick.

Umahi further expressed worry over the increasing cases of coronavirus in Nigeria and pleaded with the people to avoid the large crowd.

“I plead with my people to embrace social distancing; I plead with them to use nose masks and hand sanitisers.

“In total, we have lost 32 people to COVID-19 for now in Ebonyi.

“We must thank God as a nation and as a state that the EndSARS protests did not consume us.

“We pray that we all shall see 2021,’’ the governor added. (NAN)

