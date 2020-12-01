Ilaji FC wins IFL Super Four

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Sanusi advocates for integration of grassroot footballers into professional clubs

Ilaji Football Club has emerged the winners of the maiden edition of Ilaji Football League (IFL) following a comprehensive three-nil win over its arch-rival, Ibadan United.

The final match of IFL which was played at the main bowl of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort’s stadium, Akanran, Ibadan, showed Ilaji FC scoring a goal in the first half of the encounter through its talisman, Kingsley Arinze.

In his address, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede lauded the Sponsor of IFL, Chief Dotun Sanusi, for taking grassroot football to enviable heights.

Mr. Fakorede further stated that the IFL has further proved that there is an embarrassment of football talents in Oyo State adding that Chief Sanusi has done well by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

While speaking with newsmen after the match, Chief Sanusi who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, expressed his happiness over the standard of football displayed by the participating teams from the beginning of the league till the final match which was played under the watchful eyes of Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

Chief Sanusi added ‘I am happy that the objective behind IFL has been realised as the technical committee has shortlisted exceptional players who can rub shoulders with the best of best in any part of the world’

He stated that the second part of his objective is to start watching the talented football players discovered displayed their skills in some of the biggest European clubs.

Chief Sanusi maintained that with the strategic alliances his company, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, has had with Malaga FC of Spain and SWIEQI FC United of Malta, some of the players discovered will in no distant time dawn with the jerseys of these clubs

The Ibadan born business mogul while praising Governor Seyi Makinde for his efforts geared towards the uplift of sports in Oyo State in general and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in particular, however, urged football administrators in Oyo State to start looking inward for football talents before going outside the state to sign players which according to him their commitment and performances are not incommensurate with the talents displayed on the field

The league trophy was handed over to the captain of Ilaji sides, Bolaji Mustapha by the Special Guest of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

Kingsley Arinze was the most prolific striker of the League campaign with 12 goals, the feat which earned him the golden boot award while Malta bound Abraham Temitope of Ilaji FC won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Other awards as awarded by IFL technical committee include; Golden Gloves award which was worn by Ranti Adeniyi of Ibadan United while the Most Best behaved Coach award was given to Coach Fasasi Saheed of Kishi United.

It will be recalled that Ilaji Football League (IFL) is an inter-town competition, singularly financed by Chief Dotun Sanusi to the tune of 15 million naira and organized by his company, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort.

Nine major towns in Oyo State (Oyo, Saki, Isehin, Igbeti, Igboho, Ogbomosho, Ibarapa, Kishi, Ibarapa) presented a team each while Ilaji FC, the host team, made it the tenth team that participated in the competition.

The league commenced last year November and by January this year, four teams (Ibadan United, Ilaji FC, Ibarapa United and Kishi United) have emerged from Group A and Group B but the advent of Coronavirus pandemic nade the organizers to put the Super Four on hold until it was announced by the organizers that the Super four of the league should commence last Friday.

The third place of the IFL Super four was won by Ibarapa United having beaten its counterpart from Kishi United.

