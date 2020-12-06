Ilaji FC emerges winner of IFL super four

Kindly Share This Story:

…As Sanusi advocates integration of grassroots footballers into professional clubs

Ilaji Football Club has emerged the winners of the maiden edition of Ilaji Foootball League (IFL) following a comprehensive three nil win over its arch rival, Ibadan United.

The final match which was played at the main bowl of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort’s stadium, Akanran, Ibadan, showed Ilaji FC scoring a goal in the first half of the encounter through its talisman, Kingsley Arinze.

In his address, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Asiwaju Seun Fakorede lauded the sponsor of IFL, Chief Dotun Sanusi, for taking grassroots football to enviable heights.

Mr. Fakorede further stated that the IFL has further proved that there were a lot of football talents in Oyo State adding that Chief Sanusi had done well by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.

While speaking with newsmen after the match, Chief Sanusi who is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, expressed his happiness over the standard of football displayed by the participating teams from the beginning of the league till the final match which was played under the watchful eyes of Oyo State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I.

Chief Sanusi added ‘I am happy that the objective behind IFL has been realised as the technical committee has shortlisted exceptional players who can rub shoulders with the best in any part of the world’

He stated that the second part of his objective is to start watching the talented football players discovered displayed their skills in some of the biggest European clubs.

The Ibadan born business mogul while praising Governor Seyi Makinde for his efforts geared towards the uplift of sports in Oyo State in general and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) in particular however urged football administrators in Oyo State to start looking inward for football talents before going outside the state to sign players which according to him their commitment and performances are not in commensurate with the talents displayed on the field

Chief Sanusi maintained that with the strategic alliances his company, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, has had with Malaga FC of Spain and SWIEQI FC United of Malta, some of the players discovered will in no distant time dawn with the jerseys of these clubs

The league trophy was handed over to the captain of Ilaji sides, Bolaji Mustapha by the Special Guest of the occasion, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

