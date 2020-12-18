Ikpeazu urges Nigerians to patronise locally made products

Kindly Share This Story:

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has urged Nigerians to patronise locally made products to boost the nation’s economy.

Ikpeazu made the call on Thursday when officials of Nigerian Breweries PLC (NB) paid him a visit in Umuahia.

He said,“ The nation will record giant strides if we produce and consume what we produce.

“The benefits of patronising locally made products are enormous,” he said.

He noted that the Abia Government had evolved programmes and policies that would enable it take advantage of these benefits.

“I want to recommend that Nigerians and relevant agencies should transform the over 20 million mouths in the nation into over 20 million entrepreneurs,” he said.

He described the relationship between the state and NB PLC as progressive, adding that their deep sense of industry was commendable.

He said that the government was proud to be associated with NB PLC as its activities had made a positive impact on Abia’s development, particularly in the area of employment.

“I am hopeful that we will be able to create some synergy to help the youths excel in their endeavors,” Ikpeazu said.

Mr Uche Uneigwe, the Sales Director of Nigerian Breweries PLC, said that NB PLC had started a crusade aimed at encouraging young people to be bold, creative and hardworking.

“We relaunched our two amazing products, Star Radler and Legend Extra Stout.

“We are rebranding these products to encourage youth entrepreneurs to adopt the principles of ingenuity, commitment and industry, ” he said.

He commended the state government for evolving policies that have produced dividends and created an enabling environment for small businesses to be nurtured.

Uneigw said that the investments made by Abia Government in security had been fruitful as NB PLC had not lost any asset to vandalism in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

