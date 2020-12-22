Ijaws barricade Delta Govt House, demand one ward in Warri South 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

HUNDREDS of placard-carrying protesters from Ogbe-Ujoh urban communities, Warri South Local Government, Delta State, Tuesday barricaded the main gate of the State Government House Asaba, demanding for a ward in the Local Government Area.

The protesters carrying placards with various inscriptions arrived the Government House gate at about 10:30 am. The protesters who chanted Ijaw songs with traditional drum beats, also barricaded the Anwai road leading to the Government House thereby causing traffic gridlock. It, however, took the intervention of men of “Operation Delta Hawk ” to clear the road.

This is the third protest by the aggrieved Ogbe- Ijoh people since the creation of 34 new wards by the State Independent Commission, DSIEC few weeks ago.

Speaking to Journalists on behalf of the protesters, a community leader, Mr Friday Deighan decried the exclusion of Ijaw people in the recent ward creation in Warri South Local Government area, lamenting that Warri South council had 19 wards with the Urhobos having nine, the Itsekiiris 10 and the Ijaws none.

Saying that it was an act of injustice and aberration to give the only one ward allocated to Warri South council in the recently created wards to the Itsekiris who already had 10 wards, making theirs 11, he called on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to review the recent ward creation and give them one ward so as to avoid the break down of law and order.

Addressing the protesters on behalf of the State Government, the State Commissioner for Urban Development, Chief Arthur Akpowowo, commended them for the peaceful protest.

Akpowowo who was flanked by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Chief Emmanuel Agbadugba and the Commissioner for Energy, Mr Basil Ganagana, said the protest was legitimate and assured that a delegation of 10 persons from the protesters would be invited to dialogue with government on how to best resolve their grievances.

