IGP reiterates police commitment to protection of lives, property

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its commitment towards ensuring adequate protection of lives and property in the nation in spite of the losses caused by the violent EndSARS protests.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, said this on Tuesday when he paid a visit to Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia at the Government House, Umuahia.

Adamu said though the recent EndSARS protest resulted in the destruction of lives and property, just as it dampened the morale of officers, the police could not but remain committed.

“We are in Abia to talk to officers and men of the police to tell them that the government and citizens of Nigeria are solidly behind them.

“We are here to remind them that they have the constitutional duty to protect the citizenry.

“We are assuring you that our officers and men are ready to protect lives and property. We are ready to maintain law and order without fear,” he said.

Adamu added that the police would deploy all available legal means to prevent the reoccurrence of violent protests in the future.

Responding, the state governor called on Nigerians to support and pray for the police as they go about discharging their duties.

He said: “I see the loss to the Nigeria Police Force as a loss to the state, because a society that is not policed is prone to social breakdown.

“Abia is one of the safest states because of the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force.

“I agree with you that the men and officers need morale boosting and I believe it will help them redouble their efforts in making Abia to remain safe.”

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

