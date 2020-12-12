IGP Monitoring Unit deserves commendation,  not condemnation – Lawyers’ platform

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Ajihromanus

The League of Patriotic Lawyers has said the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit, headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, deserves commendation and not condemnation.

He said Kyari deserved to be singled out for praises for the professional manner he fights crimes in the country.

Chairman of the group, Abubakar Yesufu, said this yesterday in Lagos while briefing newsmen.

His words: “The IGP Monitoring Unit under the leadership of Abba Kyari, must be singled out for commendation instead of condemnation .

Kyari and his team remain unblemished in their fight against kidnapping, cultism and even terrorism in far flung northern zones. This is happening when our military failed woefully in that task.

We should not forget in a hurry how Kyari and his men led their elite team to liquidate the Godogodos and the Evans of this world. The criminals had held the country to the jogular and ruled the crime world for more than a decade, leaving in their wake blood and tears.

Kyari has given his all to crime fighting since he left the Police Academy. Together with supol Ugowe , they have restored peace and tranquility in Lagos and the country at large.”

The city lawyer further explained that when the now disbanded SARS operated without rules, Kyari carved a niche for himself as a terror to the men of the underworld.

He cautioned Nigerians to be wary and avoid throwing away the baby with the bath water.

