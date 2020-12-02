IGP approves Neighborhood Watch security outfit for Aba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli

THE Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has approved the setting up of a local security neigbourhood outfit in Aba, the commercial city of Abia State to assist the police to fight the endemic security problem in the city.

The Inspector General gave the approval in response to a request made by the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association and Coalition of Business groups and associations of Nigeria. The groups made the request when they paid a solidarity visit to the IGP through the Abia state commissioner of police, Janet Agbede, over the death of two policemen in Aba during the #Endsars protest.

The two groups also condemned the destruction of police stations, banks as well as looting and burning of many other public properties in the city. The two groups were led to the visit by Chief A. E, Udeigbo and Amb. Darlington Kalu.

Conveying the IGP’s approval, Abia Police Commissioner, warned however that they must be known and work with the local police.

“But if you are having it, by whatever name it will be called, it must be known by the local police in the area and the DPO, and they have to work together because if they don’t, they may not succeed.

“If you are forming the body, they have to be screened by the police, because you cannot put criminals as members of a body that will curb crime, otherwise they will start selling us out. I welcome that one as quickly as possible”, the IGP said.

