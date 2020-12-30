Igbo leaders oppose holding of Ohanaeze poll in Owerri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

SOME Igbo leaders have kicked against plans to hold the Ohanaeze election in Owerri, Imo State, saying it runs against the constitution of the apex Igbo umbrella organisation.

Cautioning against political interference, the leaders, who spoke on the banner of Global Igbo Leadership, GIL, said in the history of Ohanaeze a state producing the president-general does host the election.

Rising from meeting, the GIL, in a joint statement by Chief Christian Onuorah, Chief Oliver Nwankwor, Barr. Austin Okeke, and Barr. Alex Ezeamakam, said: “The independence of Ohanaeze Ndigbo must be respected and upheld. There should be no political interference from any quarters.

“In conducting Ohanaeze Ndigbo election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution must be followed to the letter especially in accordance with Section11 of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Constitution.

“We reject the proposed current venue for the election scheduled in Owerri Imo State because the State producing the PG candidate does not host Ohanaeze’s election.

“For a credible election for Executives in Ohanaeze to be held and in accordance with Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s Constitution, Imo State must present at least three president-general candidates. Therefore, we reject the so-called consensus candidate as it is unconstitutional (Section11(b)).

“The Enugu State Ohanaeze Ndigbo PG’s leadership must end on 10 January 2021. Therefore, a credible, fair, and level playing ground election must hold.”

