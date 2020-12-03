Ifeanyi Ubah, Aisha Buhari, others nominated for Nation Builders achievers award

Kindly Share This Story:

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi and wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, have been nominated for the Nation Builders Achievers Award.

According to organisers of the award, apart from Ubah, Aliyu and Aisha Buhari, other nominees are Honourable Stephen Azaiki, Honourable Yemi Adaramodu, among other prominent Nigerians that would be unveiled ahead of the ceremony, scheduled to hold in Abuja, December 18, 2020

The organisers said: “Senator (Dr) Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, representing Anambra South Senatorial District, has made laudable contributions towards the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly in the areas of trade and commerce, petroleum and sports.

“In 2001, he founded Capital Oil and Gas Limited, a dominant player in Nigeria’s petroleum downstream sector responsible for the distribution of about 40 per cent of petroleum products in the country.

“In 2001, he founded The Authority Newspaper, a major national daily made popular for its credible accounts of topical issues in the society and its record as the second Nigerian newspaper to go daily on its first day after The Concord in 1982.

“His solid contributions to sports development in Anambra State are unrivaled, having built the best privately-owned stadium in Africa with a seating capacity of 15,000 in his home town, Nnewi. His burning desire to create jobs, empower the youth and bring development to Anambra State has earned him a well-deserved nomination for a Nation Builders Achievers Award.

“The Nation Builder alongside other meritoriously nominated awardees will be presented their awards at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja on Friday, December 18, 2020.”

Vanguardngr.com

