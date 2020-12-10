If I wasn’t doing music I’d have been an adult film actor, says rapper 2Jay

Kindly Share This Story:

…set to release new single

Texas Based Nigerian rapper 2Jay who recently released a very hot track titled ‘On the Telephone’ has made some deep and unexpected revelations about his career. According to the rapper, his kind of music is a fusion of afro and American rap and is going to be the newest sound in the Nigerian music market.

While speaking via an exclusive chat, he disclosed that if he wasn’t doing music he probably would have been an adult film actor. Having stayed in Texas for so many years, having mixed with a lot of people and getting used to the American lifestyle, hustle has always been the aim and creatively creating wealth is one of the major steps every young person wants to take.

According to the rapper, “I was almost there, I had been auditioned and given a role to play but trust me, hip-hop saved me from that and I’m proud to say I can change Nigerian hip-hop”.

Just few weeks after his wavy hit single got released, ‘On the Telephone’ is currently enjoying massive airplay on radio stations across Nigeria and the video playing on music channels. 2Jay has decided to bless his fans with another song which will be released this weekend and it’s titled “Dumb Fraud”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: