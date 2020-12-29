Idumuje Community honours Supreme Court Justice Oseji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

It was a day of accolades as Idumuje-Unor community in Aniocha North local government area of Delta State, Southern Nigeria honoured one of her most outstanding sons, Justice Samuel Chukwudumebi Oseji on his elevation as Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

The reception held at the Palace of His Royal Majesty, Obi Charles Chukwunwike Anyasi 111, the Obi of Idumuje-Unor was grand with the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, minority leader of the House of Representatives Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, former Federal lawmaker/ Anioma foremost philanthropist Prince Ned Nwoko and other dignitaries from across the country in attendance.

Okowa while congratulating Oseji, affirmed it was not easy to go through the ranks of High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court, and said he had made Delta proud.

Okowa noted the demands of the community in terms of road infrastructure and rehabilitation of the community Secondary School and pledged to work closely with the community to evaluate the Idumuje-Unor/Onicha-Uku road to do a proper project that would stand the test of time.

The Governor praised the Monarch of Idumuje-Unor Kingdom, Obi Anyasi 111, for his exemplary leadership in bringing his subjects together for peace, unity and progress, assuring him that in spite of the general economic downturn, there would be a reason to glorify God in the coming year.

The honoured, Justice Oseji in an emotion-laden voice, was appreciative of the kind gestures of his community to host him to a grand reception of such magnitude.

Justice Oseji said he felt honoured and humbled as he never lobbied or expected to be a Supreme Court Justice.

Also speaking the Obi of Idumuje-Unor, HRM Anyasi 111, said Oseji had brought glory to the community and expressed optimism that he would someday emerge as the Chief Justice of Nigeria. He commended the organizing committee led by an oil and gas expert, Engineer Charles Chiedu Odita for a successful hosting which has lifted the community.

The chairman of the grand reception, a professor of Telecommunications engineering, Chief Augustine Odinma who also hailed from Idumuje-Unor said it is one of most endowed in Delta state with an impressive number of educated elites and professionals.

A giant hand-painted portrait of Justice Oseji was presented to the awardee on behalf of the community by a media aide of Governor Okowa and former Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Norbert Kpomiose Chiazor, to commemorate the grand reception.

