By Adeola Badru

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), said it has commenced an investigation into what led to the electrocution of two persons on Christmas eve in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The victims, Mr.Oladeji Olatunji Kango, and Mrs Kemi Adegoke, according to a source, were both on a commercial motorcycle when live electricity wire fell on them.

The incident happened around Iwo-Adogba road of the capital city.

The source hinted that Mr Kango, the commercial motorcyclist, had lifted Mrs Adegoke and heading to another location but fell victim to electricity wire snapping.

They were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital after the incident, but the effort to save their lives was futile as they were confirmed dead.

While commiserating with families of the deceased in a statement made available to Sunday Vanguard, IBEDC said its team of engineers are already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences.

The statement read: “The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc, hereby deeply commiserates with the families of Mr Oladeji Olatunji Kango and Mrs Kemi Adegoke who died as a result of an electrical accident that happened along Iwo/Adogba road, Oyo State.”

“We are currently working with families of the deceased at this difficult period to help provide some measure of succour.”

“Investigations have begun to ascertain the facts of the case, whilst all necessary protocols and reports to the regulatory authorities have been initiated.”

“Our team of engineers is already carrying out safety routine maintenance to forestall such occurrences.”

A close source to one of the deceased victims informed that even before the investigation was concluded, the electricity company had taken the responsibility of burial of the victims, a measure which he said, gave a sense of succour to the families concerned.

