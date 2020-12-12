I won’t mourn Amaka, she will be celebrated ― Ndoma Egba

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ike Uchechukwu

Amaka Ndoma-Egba, wife of former Senate Leader, Sen.Victor Ndoma-Egba was on Saturday laid to rest amidst tears and agony at “Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish Akparabong, Ikom LGA of Cross River State.

Amaka, Lauretta Ndoma-Egba was born on May 29, 1966, died on November 19, 2020, on her way to an event at Akure, in a ghastly auto crash.

In his remarks during her (Mrs Ndoma-Egba’s)funeral service, Sen. Victor Ndoma-Egba said his wife Amaka was someone who did not like being pitied for any reason and therefore he would not mourn but celebrate her always.

His words:” My wife was someone who did not like pity for any reason, and she would not like to be mourned, so I will rather celebrate her always instead of mourning her.

“My wife was a builder of human beings, she built more human beings than structures. In our house, nobody is called house girl or boy. Everyone who enters our house became family and all of them were graduates in the end.

“She was was a strong woman who like a celebration.

“We would celebrate her. My wife left early, and those who knew her, knew she was a very beautiful woman but she was more beautiful from inside. We will not mourn her, she didn’t like pity and never like being pitied so we will celebrate her always.

” The legal implication of burying her at the Church museum is that when my day comes, I too will be buried here beside my wife. It is not the length or quantity of life but the life in our years that really matters, and my wife had that and because of that, she lives on forever,

Earlier, in a homily by one of the officiating priest, Rev. Fr Francis Eworo asserted that Nigerian Politicians benefits from the sufferings of the poor masses not knowing that when they die they won’t leave the earth with anything.

“Deaths must take place, it is not evil, so we must manage our lives very well. We as humans beings must understand that it is only when we die that we can meet our creator.

“I wish to remind our leaders to chart a new course because nothing is permanent, we must live with the understanding that we will eventually leave this place.

“We (Nigerian Politicians) are gaining from the predicament of the poor populace adding that it was high time they changed the narrative.

“When you die, you will leave all your mansions and castle behind, you have to start thinking about the people you serve

“We are not learning, we keep amassing wealth and we keep collecting, they loot even palliatives and still blow sirens to intimidate us and when most of them enter office, they become modern-day Herod, they must change all that now,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

