Human Rights Day: No Police Officer has right to physically assault suspects — SP

As FRSC says it has stringent disciplinary mechanisms for erring officers

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

A Superintendent of Police, SP Bitrus Ishaku has said that no police officer has a right or power to physically assault a suspects under arrest unless the officer’s life is under threat and there is the need for him to save his life.

SP Ishaku, who stated this at the commemoration of Human Rights Day organized by the Zuma and Aurora Flotila Decks of the National Association of Seadogs, NAS (Pyrates Confraternity) in Abuja, said that seizure or prevention of communication of suspects was illegal.

Fielding questions on alleged human rights abuses by the Police, he said “every suspect has a right to communicate in the language the police understands with his lawyer or family.”

Also answering questions on why personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, molest and physically abuse motorists, an Assistant Corp Commander, Olusola Asonibare, said the corps has stringent disciplinary mechanisms for dealing with such officers.

Asonibare further stated that the training of the average FRSC personnel bothers on social etiquette and disabusing their mind of thinking themselves Lords over society.

Engr. Segun Atanda, who represented the Vehicle Inspection Officer, VIO, stressed the need for the public to give maximum support and cooperation to officers on duty as this makes the work of policing society and traffic control a lot easier.

He urged vehicle owners to always do the rights things when on the road

Earlier at the top shop that had in attendance various security agencies in the FCT and members of other civil societies and the public, the Capoon of Zuma Deck, Mr. Anderson Oseh in his welcome remarks harped on the importance of all sectors of government and the public upholding human rights protection as a cardinal principle to peaceful coexistence.

Oseh made reference to a portion of the UN document on human and peoples rights which says that human rights are derived from the inherent dignity of human Person.

He further stated that security agencies despite that huge responsibility and efforts at guaranteeing safe societies were most often perceived as violators of human rights.

He said the platform afforded them the opportunity to tell their own stories even as he said that they too have rights to be protected.

