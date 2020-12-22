‘How police killed my 17-year old son’s dream of becoming a lawyer ― FRSC official

Kindly Share This Story:

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

An official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Daniel Kokorifa, has relieved the tragic killing of his 17-year-old son, Innocent Kokorifa by men of the anti-vice unit of the Bayelsa Police Command in August 2016 at the Okaka-Epie suburb of Yenagoa.

The incident occurred along the Airforce Road area, Okaka-Epie area, Yenagoa Local Government Council of the state.

Kokorifa, an indigene of Okpotuware community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, said his child was shot in the back while on an errand terminating his dream of becoming a lawyer.

He disclosed this in a petition before the Bayelsa Judicial Panel on Police Brutality and related extrajudicial killings headed by Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola (rtd).

In the petition dated 4th November 2020 and numbered EAA/PI/BYS/240/2020, Kokorifa, through his counsel, E. A. Aluzu Esq and associates, said his son was shot from behind at about 11.30 am by one Police Corporal Vincent Kohamowei without provocation.

Another petitioner, 81-year-old grandfather, Chief Lucky Amakiri also in his petition before the judicial panel said his grandson, Blessing Amakiri was shot dead by the men of state police command based on mere suspicion of belonging to a cult group in the state.

According to the octogenarian, his grandson, aged 19, was shot dead by the men of Ekeki Police Division while on an errand at the former Oyoyo Market in Ovom area of the state capital.

Also, the families of two policemen allegedly shot dead on June 14, 2020, in Ughelli Delta State by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad while on special duty alongside five other policemen have dragged the authorities of the Bayelsa and Delta State police Commands before the Judicial Panel.

In their separate petitions, the families of Sgt Ondogha Oyindineni and Sgt. Philip Seikpo insisted that the mysterious killings of their children alongside five other police officers in Ughelli is suspicious and without any justifiable reasons.

The family of the deceased Sgt. Ondogha Oyindineni (F/N 47818) and Sgt. Philip Seikpo (F/N 477880), insisted that policemen were on special duty before they were killed and without proper explanation to the families.

The Chairman of the judicial panel and related extra-judicial killings headed, Justice Young Emmanuel Ogola, after preliminary hearing and appearances made on the eighteen petitions received has adjourned to January 6th and 7th, 2021 for further hearings and appearances of witnesses.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: